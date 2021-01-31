Find Your Pet: Humane Society of Central Texas in need of adoptions

The Humane Society of Central Texas has nearly 100 dogs that need new homes.

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas has nearly 100 dogs that need adoptions.

The humane society said they have seen an influx of intakes, which they believe to be from the cold weather. With more animals available, they expect to have weeks with adoption fee specials throughout February to help these pets find new homes.

On Saturday, they held a free adoption day. Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira says that finding these animals a new home is of the upmost importance.

"These animals deserve a chance and the only way we can do that is if our community comes in and adopt them and give them a wonderful life," she said. "And the really cool thing is that here at the humane society, we really believe that every animal should have a wonderful home and that every home should have a wonderful animal in it.”

She said that these animals both relieve stress and add an extra companion that will be a great addition to your home.

There are many stray animals in Central Texas and Rivadeneira said there are a few steps you should follow if you find one. The first is to snap a photo of the animal and post it in the Facebook Group Central Texas Lost and Found Pets. The next step is to find someone to scan the microchip in the animal, you can go to a vet, firehouse, or shelter for this. Sometimes members of the Facebook group can assist in this as well.

“Really it makes more sense to just try and find the animal it’s home where you found it because a lot of animals, most animals are lost pretty close to home,” she said.