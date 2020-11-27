Waco Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving meal with help of businesses, community

Even in a pandemic, the Salvation Army of Waco decided Thanksgiving was too important to just hand out meals.

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of Waco had been providing take-away meals to local homeless since March 2020. But when it came to Thanksgiving, the organization decided a take-home meal was simply not enough.

Salvation Army of McLennan County Major Jim Taylor said they had been set on having a community event where people could eat together for months.

"We decided way back in September that, unless we were forbidden by the city, we were going to have this meal in this fashion," Taylor said. "We just didn't know how it would work."

On Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army of Waco offered a sit-down meal for the first time in eight months. Taylor said it was important for people in the area, homeless included, to be able to have a sense of community.

"Human beings are social creatures," Taylor said. "We need to have that interaction. We are just real thankful today that we are able to do that."

Several factors were key in making the event possible. Taylor said H-E-B had been unable to have its Feast of Sharing because it was unable to have a large indoor venue gathering. Instead, the business donated money to the Salvation Army of Waco to help pay for the tents and food that would be needed. Other community members donated money and desserts for the event as well.

"We put out a request for desserts and... man... they brought us cakes and pies of all sorts, brownies, cookies, a whole selection of the desserts," Taylor said. "We have a little of everything out here. It's all by the generosity of the Wacoans, and the people of McLennan County."

The event was also made possible by the 50 or more volunteers that came out to help. Volunteer Natalie McClure told 6 News the Salvation Army had helped her when she was homeless years ago, and it was worth the risk of COVID-19 to participate and help other homeless in the area.

"I don't think love should halt just because of a global pandemic. If anything it should accelerate," McClure said. "It's worth the risk. Loving somewhere where they're at, the circumstances that they are in, it's definitely worth the risk. We want people to feel valued and seen. And know that there are still people fighting for them."

The Salvation Army of Waco was able to feed up to 300 people on Thanksgiving. Still, the event was only the beginning of the holiday season. The Salvation Army still needs bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign. It needs help with its Toys for Tots partnership program and needs people to help shop for that benefit.

"We still have over a thousand families that have signed up for Toys for Tots," Taylor said. "Toys for Tots is a real need this year because there is so much online shopping."

The Salvation Army of Waco will also be holding a Christmas Day meal as well.