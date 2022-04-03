1 man dead after a shooting at an off-campus party in Waco

Police were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to the 2300 block of South 2nd Street about an uninvited man threatening people with a gun at an after-party.

WACO, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting in Waco involving Baylor students early Sunday morning, according to police officials.

Police were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to the 2300 block of South 2nd Street about an uninvited man threatening people with a gun at an after-party, according to reports.

According to the news release, when officers were en route, the call changed to shots fired and a second man shot and killed the uninvited man .

Police say when they arrived to the scene, the man who shot the uninvited man was not there and officers have not been able to speak with him at this time.

The gun shot victim is not a Baylor student, according to police.