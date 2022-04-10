1 person dead after shooting in Waco

The incident happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. at 1500 Block of North 11th Street.

WACO, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to 1500 Block of North 11th Street. When police arrived to scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

The victim died at the hospital, per Waco PD.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.