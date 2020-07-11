16-year-old told Temple police he had "shot his brother"

Around 12:40 a.m., the teen went to the Temple Police Department and told officers he shot his 24-year-old brother.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments at 202 Woodbridge Boulevard.

According to Police, around 12:40 a.m. a 16-year-old teenage boy came to the police department and said he shot his older brother. Officers went to the scene and found the 24-year-old brother dead.