16-year-old told Temple police he had "shot his brother"

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning at the Woodbridge Crossing Apartments at 202 Woodbridge Boulevard.
According to Police, around 12:40 a.m. a 16-year-old teenage boy came to the police department and said he shot his older brother. Officers went to the scene and found the 24-year-old brother dead.
"Next of kin have not yet been notified. The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time," Temple Police Spokesman Cody Weems said in a press release.