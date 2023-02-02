2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

Both students were set to graduate this year.

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend.

According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.

On Tuesday, Jarrell ISD first said a senior from Jarrell High School died at the hospital from his injuries, but didn't identify him. The Austin Police Department identified him as 18-year-old Jai'Tron Tatum.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the students’ families and loved ones. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help our students and staff members through this difficult time," Superintendent Toni Hicks said in a statement Tuesday.

On Thursday, Jarrell ISD confirmed a second high school student death; Police identified him as 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard and say he died at the scene of the shooting.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief," the district wrote in a statement Thursday. "His loss leaves a hole in our Cougar family. We ask you to join us in keeping his family and our community in your thoughts during this time."

Both students were members of the high school's football team and were set to graduate this year.

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and believe the shooter had a prior history to one of the victims.