TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating two “questionable” deaths at a home on Avenue P.

Officers were called around 11:30 a.m. Just before 1 p.m., several police vehicles were seen at Avenue P and South 35th Street. Yellow police tape roped off the area and crime scene investigators were seen taking pictures outside a home.

The cause of the deaths was not immediately released.

Neighbors told 6 News reporter Andrew Moore that the home belongs to a mother and her three children and the mother just returned home from a drug treatment program.

Investigators would not say who was found inside the home.

