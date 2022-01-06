41-year-old man dies after found shot outside Killeen club

Killeen PD says officers found Roderick Pollard suffering from a gunshot wound outside Obok Restaurant & Club.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 41-year-old man is dead after was found shot outside a Killeen club early Thursday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen PD said around 1:42 a.m., its officers were called out to the Obok Restaurant & Club, 2815 S. Fort Hood St. They found the man, identified as Roderick Pollard, outside at the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Pollard was taken to Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he died hours later, police said.

Killeen PD was also notified about a female victim who was treated at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries. She was released from the hospital, police said

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Killeen PD at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).