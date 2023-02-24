Accused Temple soup thrower pleads no-contest to misdemeanor assault charge

Amanda Martinez has received 15 months deferred probation, six days of jail on work release and a fine of $800.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Correction: An earlier version of this story reported she pleaded guilty, according to prosecutors.

Amanda Martinez pleaded no-contest to a charge of assault causing bodily injury in court on Friday, Feb. 24 after being accused of throwing hot soup in a Sol De Jalisco employee's face in 2021.

According to a prosecutor on the case, Martinez received 15 months of deferred probation, six days of jail on work release and an $800 fine.

The prosecutor says the no-contest plea means Martinez acknowledges that she would have been found guilty if a trial was held.

Martinez was scheduled to appear in front of a jury on Feb. 27, facing a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury, which had her looking at up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Martinez had previously rejected a plea deal back in March, 2022.