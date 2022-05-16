All Mexia ISD campuses placed on lockdown

The district said they would be releasing students at 1 p.m.

MEXIA, Texas — All Mexia Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Monday, according to posts on the district's and city's Facebook pages.

The district's page said they would be conducting an early release at 1 p.m. Parents and guardians were instructed to pick up their children. It said buses would be on their normal routes.

The post on the city's page said updates would be given as soon as possible.

A post on the Groesbeck ISD Facebook page said the superintendent of schools was notified at 11:32 a.m. of an active shooter

Groesbeck ISD also posted to its Facebook page that it was placing its schools on a campus lockout. Those allow students to move within the building but they cannot exit.

The post said there were no reported threats to Groesbeck ISD.