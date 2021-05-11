VIDEO | Axtell family dog reportedly shot dead in backyard, deputies investigating

"The video has a loud and clear sound of a rifle going off and you can see Jack running from the direction of the neighbors," the dog's owner said in an email.

AXTELL, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case in Axtell where a family's dog was shot and killed in their backyard while they were out of town, Cpt. Steve January confirmed to 6 News on Tuesday.

In an email to 6 News, the dog's owner said her family went on a camping trip over Mother's Day weekend and went on their surveillance camera app to check on their Golden Retriever, Jack.

"We noticed him laying in the backyard so we called his name several times over the camera and noticed he was not moving," Jessica Millsaps said in the email. "We rolled the camera back to when he first laid down and saw him get shot point blank in our backyard in Axtell at 7:43 p.m. on Friday."

Millsaps explained how she called her mother to check on Jack, who told her the sad news that he was dead.

"The video has a loud and clear sound of a rifle going off and you can see Jack running from the direction of the neighbors," she continued in her email.

Millsaps shared the part of the video where he lays down, which you can view below.

**WARNING: Some may find the content disturbing.***

Millsaps said she wasn't sure who shot her dog and her family just wants to get to the bottom of it.

"Jack was so loved and only a year and a half old. Never vicious, but super rambunctious and loved his humans so much," she said.

Because of what happened, Millsaps said her two boys, ages 4 and 9, are afraid to go outside and play "because they don't want to get shot."

6 News' Andrew Moore is investigating this story and will have an update on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.