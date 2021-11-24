Buyer beware: Robbery increases in online deals

Waco police say they have seen a trend in online transaction scams on social media platforms.

WACO, Texas — Waco police say they are seeing a trend in robbery cases that deal with online transactions, mainly on the popular social media platform Facebook Marketplace.

Waco PD during their podcast, Waco PD On The Beat, police had advice on how consumers can protect themselves during the holidays:

Remember to exchange items in busy and well-lit areas, the Police Department is a great place to meet those online to complete the transaction.

Don't meet someone at night or at places you're unfamiliar with.

If you meet at a business make sure you're in view of a camera so the exchange is being recorded if something were to happen.