Authorities searching for suspects after Burleson officer shot during traffic stop; Joshua ISD middle school on lockout, officials say

The officer was shot multiple times, police said.

BURLESON, Texas — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a Burleson police officer was shot early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, officials said.

Another officer took him to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. when the officer made the traffic stop on the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.

When the officer approached the car on the passenger side, one of the three people inside shot the officer shot multiple times, police said.

The officer has worked with the department for three or four years and works the midnight shift, a spokesperson said.

The suspects, two men, and a woman, then fled the scene in the car before abandoning it in the 700 block of Southeast John Jones Drive. The car appeared to have been burned. Officials did not state whether the car was intentionally set on fire.

Police don't yet have any suspects in custody, officials said, but they are canvassing the area. The Texas Rangers have been asked to help in the investigation and multiple agencies are involved.

Nichols Middle School is under a lockout as a result, according to Joshua ISD officials. No one will be allowed in or out of the campus' doors until an all-clear is given.

Anyone who has any information on the case and sees something suspicious is asked to call 911. Neighbors have also been asked to check their surveillance cameras for any possible footage of the incident.