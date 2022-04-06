Whitney woman arrested on drug charges, two other felony counts as part of medical facility investigation

Bidwell was arrested with the cooperation of the medical facility, the Texas State Nursing Board and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to reports.

WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney and Clifton police arrested Ashley Kay Bidwell, 43, as part of an ongoing multi-agency drug diversion case from a local medical facility, according to a news release from Whitney police.

Bidwell faces charges of diversion of a controlled substance by registrants, which Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton means she stole drugs from a patient.

The release also says she was charged with state jail felony and injury to a child/disabled individuals with intentional serious bodily injury (a first-degree felony), as stated by Whitney PD.

Bidwell was arrested with the cooperation of the medical facility, the Texas State Nursing Board and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the county.