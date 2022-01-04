Man accused of driving 157 mph in fatal Fort Worth crash that killed teen

The suspect was driving a Camaro when he crashed into the back of an SUV, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man accused of driving more than 150 mph in a crash that killed one person and injured two others has been arrested by Fort Worth police, officials said.

Bryce Abernathy, 22, faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter in a March 15 crash on westbound Interstate 20 near McCart Avenue, according to a police news release.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m.

Abernathy was driving a white Camaro 157 mph in a 70 mph zone, investigators determined, according to police.

He collided with an SUV from behind, killing the driver and injuring two passengers, police said.

The man who died was identified as 19-year-old Shaundi Kyree Smallwood, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. Police did not have an update on the condition of the other two injured passengers.

"You can change people’s lives just like that," mother Stephenie Smallwood said, snapping. "And [Abernathy's] changed our life forever."

Smallwood said her son and his friends had been at Six Flags on March 15.

The teenager loved music and was an aspiring rapper, the mother told WFAA.

He turned 19 years old on March 12, just three days before he was killed.

"He was always smiling, laughing -- enjoyed his family," Smallwood said about her son. "He was just loving, very loving."

More information about the investigation was not released.

"It takes me praying every day to just want to get up off the bed and move around," the mother said.