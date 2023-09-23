Fatal shooting leads to pursuit and hospitalization in Harker Heights

Officers on the scene also spotted a vehicle displaying signs of damage, matching the description of a vehicle that might have been involved in the initial crash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — On Saturday, Sept. 23, at approximately 9:40 a.m., an incident unfolded in Harker Heights, TX, as law enforcement officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash with potential gunshots in the area of Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

Upon their arrival at the scene, Harker Heights Officers made a discovery - a lifeless male, later identified as Johnathan Rhodan, 41 of Jarrell, TX, he had wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James would later pronounce Mr. Rhodan dead at 11:40 a.m.

Officers on the scene also spotted a vehicle displaying signs of damage, matching the description of a vehicle that might have been involved in the initial crash. They moved to conduct a traffic stop on this identified vehicle. However, the driver chose not to comply with law enforcement's instructions.

A pursuit began as officers attempted to intercept the vehicle. It took place at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484, where the driver lost control and crashed. The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX, where he remains under medical care.

Authorities have assured the public that there are no other reported injuries stemming from this incident, and there is currently no threat to public safety.