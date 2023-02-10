Former Clifton Police officer arrested for deadly conduct and endangering a child

Former officer Vincent Megason was taken into custody on Feb. 9.

CLIFTON, Texas — A former Clifton police officer has been arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child.

According to a statement by Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, former officer Vincent Megason was arrested on Feb. 9 after Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations against him.

Blanton said Megason was taken into custody at his home without incident.

Bond has reportedly been denied for Megason on both charges, although Blanton stated that this is unrelated to previous charges against Megason.

Blanton thanked Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks and his office, as well as the McLennan County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

Blanton has asked that the public respect Megason's family as the case continues, and said that Megason is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.