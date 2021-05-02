Former Waco teacher indicted in shooting death of teen son

Family members said Sarah Hunt was on her way to take her son, Garrett Hunt, to school during the shooting. It was supposed to be his first day at Riesel HS.

RIESEL, Texas — The video above was posted in November 2020.

A former Waco teacher accused of shooting and killing her teen son, Garrett Hunt, last November was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury on Thursday.

Sarah Hunt, a former fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, was found in the passenger seat with Garrett Hunt, 17, dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat on Nov. 9, 2020.

Police also found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver's side floor as well as a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, according to the arrest affidavit.

Family members told investigators Sarah Hunt was on her way to take Garrett Hunt to school after picking him up at a camper where he was staying with his father. It was supposed to be his first day as a new student at Riesel High School, police said.

The affidavit said when detectives asked her what happened "she would respond by sobbing, saying 'I didn't mean to. I didn't mean to.'"

Sarah Hunt was charged with Garett Hunt's murder. She remains in jail with a $500,000 bond.