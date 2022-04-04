Founding member of well known search and recovery team charged with rape of child

Jared Leisek is a founding member of Adventures with Purpose, the dive team that helped find a Waco woman who had been missing for 4 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — Jared Leisek, a founding member of the nationally recognized search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, is charged with two counts of rape of a child, according to court documents 6 News obtained from Sanpete County, Utah.

According to the documents, Leisek had sexual intercourse with a 9-year-old girl in 1992. The document, which was filed on November 3 in the 6th Judicial District Court for Sanpete County, says he was seven-years-older than her at the time. Utah does not have a statute of limitations for rape.

The documents accuse Leisek of having sex with the girl on two occasions.

6 News featured Leisek and Adventures with Purpose in multiple stories in February, 2022 after the group found the body of Stephanie Torres in the Brazos River.

Torres had been missing since December, 2017, according to her daughter Bianca Torres.

At the time, Leisek said they became aware of the case after getting a tip from one of their YouTube channel subscribers.

Adventures with Purpose arrived in Waco on Jan. 19, 2022. Their search began at the east boat launch and within an hour they had found Stephanie's body inside her 2006 Blue Kia.

According to the Adventures with Purpose website, the group has helped solve 26 missing person cold cases since 2019.

6 News emailed Adventures with Purpose through their website and called a number for media and a second number for fellow member Doug Bishop but as of the time this article was written, we had not heard back from anyone.

Bishop did post a video to his YouTube page about the accusations. He did not say anything specific about the case but did say he would continue his work to help the families of missing people.

"Moving forward there's people out there that have a story to tell," said Bishop. "There's victims out there that have a story to tell and I have been a voice for those victims. I'm going to continue to follow that passion."