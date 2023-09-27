Harker Heights PD arrest, charge suspect involved in fatal shooting and car pursuit

According to police, the suspect is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department says it arrested 31-year-old Joshua Deshun Lyda for murdering 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan and evading police on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to police, Lyda is currently being held at the Bell County Jail on bonds totaling $2.5 million.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, at approximately 9:40 a.m., an incident unfolded in Harker Heights as law enforcement officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash with potential gunshots in the area of Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle.

Upon arrival, Harker Heights Officers made a discovery - a lifeless male, later identified as Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell, he had wounds consistent with gunshot injuries. Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James would later pronounced Mr. Rhodan dead at 11:40 a.m.

Officers on the scene also spotted a vehicle displaying signs of damage, matching the description of a vehicle that might have been involved in the initial crash. They moved to conduct a traffic stop on this identified vehicle. However, the driver chose not to comply with law enforcement's instructions.

A pursuit began as officers attempted to intercept the vehicle. It took place at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484, where the driver lost control and crashed. The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, TX, where he remains under medical care.

Authorities have assured the public that there are no other reported injuries stemming from this incident, and there is currently no threat to public safety.