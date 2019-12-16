TEMPLE, Texas —
Bell County deputies responded to a call Saturday after a hunter found a human skull. They arrived on scene at the 1500 block of Hruskaville Rd. in Temple around 8:30 a.m., according to Maj. T.J. Cruz.
The identity, sex and age of the human skull has not been determined.
The human skull will be sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in order to identify the remains, according to Maj. T.J. Cruz.
