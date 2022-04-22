Human smuggling operation broken up with 12 people detained in Coryell County

When deputies tried to pull over a Honda Pilot, the driver led them on a short chase before pulling over and 12 people got out and ran.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Coryell County Sheriff's Office deputies and Gatesville police officers detained 12 people early Friday morning who they said were part of a human smuggling operation.

It happened after deputies tried to pull over a 2004 Honda Pilot near Hay Valley Road for a traffic violation around 3 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Pilot led the deputies on a short chase before stopping near Osage Road and State Highway 36 at which point 12 people got out and ran, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and Gatesville police officers were able to detain three of the people after just a short foot chase.

The sheriff's office said the search for the other nine continued in a large area north of Gatesville until everyone was captured around 11 a.m.

Nine of the people in the vehicle were determined to have entered the U.S. illegally from countries in South and Central America. The sheriff's office said they were released to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Three Guatemalan nationals, including the driver, were arrested and taken to the Coryell County jail

The driver was charged with smuggling of persons, resisting arrest or search, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention. The two others were charged with evading arrest or detention.