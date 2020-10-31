Investigation underway after SMU student shot, killed in downtown Dallas

Dallas police said around 3 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a shooting call near S. Harwood and Jackson Streets.

Updated at 3:41 p.m. Saturday with additional information from Dallas police.

Homicide detectives are working to figure out who shot and killed a Southern Methodist University student Saturday morning in downtown Dallas.

When officers arrived at the scene they found 19-year-old Robert Urrea lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound. Urrea was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials believe Urrea was out celebrating Halloween when the incident occurred. His parents are traveling to Dallas from El Paso after learning of the shooting, police said.

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said they were able to obtain surveillance video that showed the victim and suspects on camera.

Officials said the video showed the victim fall to the ground after being shot. A vehicle described as a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Ford with a sunroof and custom wheels was seen driving away from the scene, police said.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested. It is unknown at this time if the suspects knew the victim, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. P. Belew via email at patty.belew@dallascityhall.com or by phone at 214-422-9275. Please refer to case No. 194423-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in either case. They can be reached at anytime at 214-373-8477.