Amber Alert update: Lampasas mother has been wanted for kidnapping since June 3, according to reports

Whitehead has been ordered by the District Court of Lampasas to surrender the children to their biological father and has refused to do so, according to deputies.

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — More updates have been released involving an amber alert for a mother who abducted her three children Saturday night, according to the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office.

Whitehead had made numerous allegations towards the father of her children in the past several months all of which were thoroughly investigated, according to deputies. In each case the allegations were found to be untrue by the court.

The Amber Alert was issued by the Lampasas Sheriff's Office on July 22 after Whitehead failed to show up to her custody hearing. She has been ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their biological father and has refused to do so in each instance citing the false allegations as her reasoning, as stated in reports.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office in response has a warrant for kidnapping issued to Whitehead, according to deputies.

The children have been identified as three-year-old Kristine, four-year-old Christine and six-year-old Christopher Robertson II.

They were last seen June 3 at 3 p.m. at the 400 Block of Pecan Street, according to reports. It is not specified what the children or mother were wearing. According to Texas Alerts, the mother is allegedly driving a White Toyota Tundra with the license plate, GJZ8544.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the US Marshals Office and the FBI in the locating and recovering of the children for a safe return, as stated by the sheriff's office.

If you or anyone who has seen, knows the whereabouts or can provide current and solid information to contact them at (512) 556-8255 or your local law enforcement to help in the safe recovery of the children.