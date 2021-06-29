Man convicted for impersonating FBI agent to fill prescription in Temple

The 52-year-old would say he was an out-of-town FBI agent on assignment when he tried to fill a prescription for Fentanyl patches at a local pharmacy, officials say.

TEMPLE, Texas — A federal jury convicted a 52-year-old man from the Austin area on two counts of impersonating a federal agent following multiple incidents in Temple, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Texas.

Jonathan Jefferson Ferris was convicted following a trial during which evidence revealed he sought to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches at a Temple pharmacy on multiple occasions in July and August 2019, the USAO reported.

Ferris identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment, according to the release. He wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions, the release continued.