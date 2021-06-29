Man convicted for impersonating FBI agent to fill prescription in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A federal jury convicted a 52-year-old man from the Austin area on two counts of impersonating a federal agent following multiple incidents in Temple, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office - Western District of Texas.
Jonathan Jefferson Ferris was convicted following a trial during which evidence revealed he sought to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches at a Temple pharmacy on multiple occasions in July and August 2019, the USAO reported.
Ferris identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment, according to the release. He wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions, the release continued.
Ferris faces up to three years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2021 before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.