One man dead following shooting in home on Parkwood Street in Waco, police say

Police say the responded to a call about the shooting just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Parkwood Street in Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco police officers were sent to the 3800 block of Parkwood Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. They first officers on scene reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Bosque Boulevard, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital were he later died. Police said they are working to identify the man and will notify family. Until then, the man's identity will not be released, officials added.

Further investigation into the shooting led officers to believe that the man was involved in the shooting a block away on Parkwood, police said. Officers also went to a home on Parkwood where they found another person involved in the shooting, who said the shooting happened in the home.