Central Texas group offers $500 reward to help find owner of dog with serious neck injuries

A Central Texas Facebook group is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the owner's arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara told 6 News on Monday that deputies are searching for the owner of a dog that was found with serious neck injuries in Waco over the weekend.

"This is unacceptable to treat a beautiful dog like this," McNamara said. "It will just make your heart break."

A Central Texas Facebook group is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the owner's arrest.

"Somebody knows this dog's owner," a member of the Heart of Texas Lost Found Pets/Cribsforcanines said in a post on Monday.

According to the post, the dog was found on Saturday, Feb. 18 at N. 12th Street/Marrow. Photos of the dog were also shared in the post, showcasing the extent of her injuries.

"The belt/collar is VERY unique," the post added.