Mission Waco issues plea to find stolen food truck

Mission Waco posted to Facebook that its Urban Edibles food truck was stolen Sunday morning.

WACO, Texas — Mission Waco issued a plea to the community Wednesday to help find their stolen food truck.

According to their Facebook post, the Urban Edibles truck was stolen Sunday morning.

"This incredible resource hosted community gatherings, weddings, and all kinds of other events," the post reads. "It also served as a way to provide jobs and job training to teenagers and adults."

The post included a picture of a Dodge pickup believed to be the vehicle that took off with the food truck.