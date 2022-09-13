'No indication of active shooter' at Waco High School, police say

There is no indication of an active shooter at Waco High School, according to the Waco Police Department.

WACO, Texas — There is a large police presence at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon because of a report of a shooting inside the school.

"There is no indication of an active shooter at Waco High School," the Waco Police Department said on Twitter.

Even so, police at the school are going through and clearing the building to help ensure the safety of students, staff and faculty. The department said parents can go to BASE for reunification with their children.

As a precaution, the district put Lake Air Montessori Middle School, Hillcrest PDS and Crestvire are on a “Secure" and plan on having a normal dismissal.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

