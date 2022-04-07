Police: 1 dead, 1 in stable condition from shooting in Copperas Cove

Around 12:30 p.m., Copperas Cove PD received a 911 call from someone in the 1000 block of Hobby Road, but the caller hung up, police said.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A female is dead and a male is in stable condition after they were shot in Copperas Cove Thursday, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., Copperas Cove PD received a 911 call from someone in the 1000 block of Hobby Road, but the caller hung up, police said. Police still responded to the place where the call came from and found a male and female shot, police added.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The female died on the scene, police added.

Copperas Cove PD didn't identify the two because they are waiting to notify the next of kin.

No other information was released at this time.