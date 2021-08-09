The husband and wife were not hurt, police said.

HOUSTON — A husband and wife returning home in the Sharpstown area were ambushed late Sunday evening, leading to a deadly shooting, Houston police said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bonhomme.

The man and woman were parking their car at their apartment when they said an unknown black vehicle pulled up behind them. Three men approached and tried to rob the husband, with at least one of them firing a warning gunshot.

The husband gave up some property before trying to get away from the men.

One of them, however, followed the husband and tried to take more items. That’s when the husband opened fire on the suspect, shooting and killing him.

The other two suspects fled the scene.

