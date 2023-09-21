Shooting incident at Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery leaves one injured and other arrested

The incident involved a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound in the establishment's parking lot.

KILLEEN, Texas — In the late hours of Wed, Sept. 20, at approximately 11:01 p.m., Killeen Police Officers responded to a call at the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, located at 2900 E Central Texas Expressway. The incident involved a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound in the establishment's parking lot.

Officers discovered the injured individual and immediately started life-saving procedures while waiting for paramedics. The wounded male was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigations by the officers revealed that the shooting incident happened outside of the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery. Officers arrested one person, who was then transported to Killeen City Jail.