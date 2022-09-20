Watch | Surveillance video captures burglary at Groesbeck convenience store

Police said the three suspects were able to break into an ATM to steal cash.

GROESBECK, Texas — Groesbeck police were looking for three people who forced their way into a convenience store to steal cash from an ATM.

Surveillance video released by the police department shows the suspects come in the store after breaking a glass panel on the front door.

It happened at the Exxon in the 200 block of North Ellis St. a little before 4 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Police said the thieves forced their way into an ATM then left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They were last seen running northwest through the parking lot, police said.

Police said they managed to get in and out of the store in one minute and 21 seconds.