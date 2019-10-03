TEMPLE, Texas — A woman died Sunday morning after she was hit by a rock thrown from a railroad overpass while she was travelling as a passenger on I-35 Saturday evening, Temple police said.

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was in the front passenger seat, travelling northbound on the highway between exits 303 and 305 when the rock crashed through the windshield and caused significant injuries, according to police.

Four family members were also in the vehicle.

Flores was taken to Baylor Scott and white Hospital, where she died from her injuries at 10:32 a.m.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There are no current suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.