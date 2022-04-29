Texas man claims he won't go back to prison after murder sentence, later arrested in Navarro County

Arlie Glenn Gaston of Celeste, Texas told deputies he had recently served about 21 years in prison for murder, deputies said.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old man who spent over two decades in prison and said he was never going back to prison was arrested for aggravated robbery on Monday, according to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office (NCSO).

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out to a Family Dollar Store in Dawson, Texas regarding a robbery in progress. When they arrived, they learned that the suspect was still in the store with one employee who was hiding, deputies said.

The suspect, identified as Arlie Glenn Gaston of Celeste, Texas, came to the front door with a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver and told deputies he had recently served about 21 years in prison for murder, deputies said. After, he told deputies he was on parole and claimed he wasn't going back to jail, deputies added.

Gaston reportedly had a brief standoff with deputies, but surrendered, NCSO said.

Deputies also searched the store and was able to find the third employee. The employee wasn't injured, they said.

Gaston was booked into the Navarro County Detention Center on a aggravated robbery charge and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.