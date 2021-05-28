Two charged with murder of Waco man were gang members, police say

Police said Damon Morgan was shot and killed April 4 on Lenox Ave. in Waco.

Waco police said Friday that two people were charged with the murder of a man found shot to death on April 4.

Damon Morgan was killed in the 1000 block of Lenox Ave., police said.

During the course of their investigation, detectives determined Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell were their prime suspects.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force tracked down Mayes and arrested him May 27. Snell was arrested April 30.