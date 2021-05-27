New details about Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting over weekend expected Friday

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is holding a news conference Friday to address an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one injured last weekend.
The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Little details have been released about the shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue on Sunday, May 23. Police said an off-duty officer was involved and a female driver was injured.
She was transported to a hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the officer wasn't released. The cause of the shooting remains unknown.
Friday's news conference is expected to reveal more details about what happened.
Stay with 6 News as this story develops.