New details about Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting over weekend expected Friday

On May 23, an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue, the department says. One woman was injured.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is holding a news conference Friday to address an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one injured last weekend.

The news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Little details have been released about the shooting that happened in the 1500 block of Robertson Avenue on Sunday, May 23. Police said an off-duty officer was involved and a female driver was injured.

She was transported to a hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the officer wasn't released. The cause of the shooting remains unknown.

Friday's news conference is expected to reveal more details about what happened.