Waco Police are investigate fatal crash

The first driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White where they passed due to the injuries they sustained from the crash, as stated by Waco PD.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police Department Detectives are investigating a fatal crash that happened on June 30, near the 7300 Block of Imperial, according to police.

Around 5:31 a.m. officers received a call about a crash. When officers arrived, they learned that the first driver was traveling west when they drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into a second driver, traveling east, according to reports.

The first driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White where they passed due to the injuries they sustained from the crash, as stated by Waco PD.

The driver of the second vehicle is expected to be okay and didn't go to the hospital, according to police.

Waco PD Crime Scene and Reconstruction, Waco Fire Department and AMR also helped at the crime scene, as stated by Waco PD.