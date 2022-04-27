Waco police looking for missing man last seen at Cameron park, possibly suicidal

Officers say if you do know where Jose is please call 9-1-1 immediately.

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are looking for a possibly suicidal 21-year-old Jose Guzman who was last seen at Cameron Park near Miss Nellies Pretty Place or Jacobs Ladder, according to police.

Guzman was last wearing an aqua-colored t-shirt, navy blue Polo sweatpants, black hat and black shoes is around 5’7” and 195 pounds, as stated by police. Jose also has short hair and a beard.