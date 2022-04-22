PAC chairman defends Belton ISD bond after Bell County GOP takes stance against it

Two Belton ISD bonds totaling nearly $174 million would fund new schools, new equipment and needed maintenance. A supporter defended the bond after GOP criticism.

BELTON, Texas — On March 23, the Bell County Republican Party Executive Committee passed a resolution opposing both Belton ISD bonds. A week before early voting on those bonds begin, a Bell County Republican Committeeman said they are standing by that resolution.

On Friday, the chairman for the Vote Yes for BISD 2022 PAC spoke to 6 News in its defense.

In total, both bonds ask for about $174 million. Belton ISD's Proposition A asks for a bond of $168,825,000 for a host of improvements including the construction of two new elementary schools, an addition at Southwest Elementary School, additional buses, increased security and maintenance including "mechanical, electrical, plumbing and roofing." A full list can be found here. Proposition B asks for an additional $5,000,000.

State Republican Executive Committeeman Andrew Eller told 6 News they would have liked to see Belton ISD lower their property tax rate as property values continued to rise and a bond of this size may prevent that.

"Property values are skyrocketing and taxes are paid based on rate times property value," Eller said. "The taxpayers are going to be paying a lot more out of their pocket in the coming years to pay for these bonds."

Eller said republicans were also concerned about the district's plan to build two new elementary schools and then retire Miller Heights Elementary because they could take more students if they left that school open. He was also concerned about using bond money for current maintenance needs.

PAC Chairman Michael Pilkington spoke on several of these points Friday to support the bond.

"We have 700 students, closer to 750 I believe, coming every year. And projected to keep up at that rate, if not higher. We have to build the facilities for them," Pilkington said.

Pilkington also said, despite this growth, the district needed to retire Miller Heights Elementary because the school was not up to the standard students needed and many students are stuck in older portable buildings for some classes.

"The portables at that particular school are very old. Possibly 30 or 40 years old. The district brought people in to do an assessment and that (campus) was at the very lowest end," Pilkington said. "I believe it is responsible to use that money and build a new school."

The bond would also pay for maintenance including repairs for mechanical, electrical, plumbing components as well as roofing. The Bell County GOP told 6 News that these should come out of the district's maintenance budget. Pilkington said he believes the repairs warrant bond funding.

"They are not changing light bulbs and simple stuff like that. These are major repairs that I believe are necessary for the upkeep of our schools so that they don't go downhill later," Pilkington said.

6 News also asked Pilkington about GOP concerns that property values are rising and the bond may not provide an opportunity to lower the tax rate. Belton ISD has a tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of assessed value. Temple ISD and Killeen ISD have tax rates of $1.2353 and $1.0432 respectively.

"The rate is what it is," Pilkington said. "There is no bond out there for a (tax) decrease. It is possible that the school board, about August, could possibly still reduce the rate. They always have that option. I'm not on the school board and can't make that decision."