Students, staff safe after small fire at Maude Moore Wood Elementary

Students and staff were temporarily relocated to the new Killeen Elementary School.

KILLEEN, Texas — All students and staff are safe following a small fire at Maude Moore Wood Elementary Thursday, the Killeen Independent School District said.

The district notified the public of the fire a little before noon, saying there was smoke in the building and they were evacuating everyone to the new Killeen Elementary School.

Killeen ISD is planning to transport everyone back to Maude Moore Wood Elementary and asks parents to stop picking up their children from the new elementary school.

Students who ride the bus will be dropped off at their regular bus stop, but parents should expect "minor delays," the district said.

Tutoring was also canceled for the afternoon.