Temple ISD returns to 10-day quarantine for positive individuals

Temple ISD sent a letter last week letting families know they would be returning to the initial ten-day quarantine period, despite CDC's recommendation of five days.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD sent out letters Friday letting parents know they would be returning back to the initial ten-day quarantine period instead of the new recommended five days by the CDC.

In the letter the district states after Superintendents met with the Bell County Health Department last week, it was in the best interest to return back to the ten-day quarantine for individuals who tested positive for COIVD-19.

"After much collaboration and discussion, Temple ISD will return to the 10-day required quarantine period for individuals testing positive for COVID-19 even with the recent CDC updated guidance. This has been a proven and effective mitigation strategy that has allowed TISD schools to remain open for in-person instruction since the inception of COVID," the letter stated.