UMHB announces new scholarship for student success

The Randy and Caroline Mann Endowed Scholarship is named after the university's head golf coach and university alumna.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor introduces their new Randy and Caroline Mann Endowed Scholarship.

UMHB says former players, friends and family raised $100,000 to endow this scholarship in honor of Randy and Caroline to impact the lives of students.

To give some insight into the scholarship, Randy Mann was UMHB's head men's golf coach in 1999. Under his leadership, the golf program won three ASC titles, according to the university.

In 2012, according to the University, Randy became the Vice President for Athletics and served in that role until 2021. During that time, he led UMHB Athletics to two National Championships and 17 ASC Championships.

Both the Manns' have connections to the university. While Randy Mann has roots in sports, Caroline Mann was also a graduate of UMHB. The family is pleased to have their name on something that will have a huge impact on students.

"Caroline and I are so surprised to learn that our friends and family have been working to establish this scholarship," Mann said. "We are humbled by their generosity and can't wait to see how this scholarship affects future UMHB students."

University of Mary-Hardin Baylor President Dr. Randy O'Rear, says the university is grateful for the family's generosity.