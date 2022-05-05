Harry Styles announces 5-show residency in Austin

The singer's third studio album, "Harry's House," drops on May 20.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just let us adore you!

Harry Styles rocked Austin on Thursday, announcing that he'll bring his "Love on Tour" tour to the brand-new Moody Center for five nights this fall.

The dates are as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 25

Monday, Sept. 26

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Thursday, Sept. 29

Sunday, Oct. 2

Ticketmaster has already launched signups for its Verified Fan presale, which aims to get tickets into the hands of real fans once sales are launched. Registration ends on Thursday, May 19.

American Express cardholders will get early access to tickets on Tuesday, May 24, while the General Verified Fan presale starts Wednesday, May 25.

"We expect the demand for tickets to see Harry Styles - Love On Tour 2022 to be overwhelming," the Ticketmaster website states. "By powering these presales with Verified Fan, we have the best opportunity to get more tickets into the hands of fans who want to attend the show and keep tickets away from bots."

Fans who make it through the verified process will be notified prior to presale launch. That notification will include a personalized access code.

Other cities on the tour include 10 nights in New York, 10 nights in Los Angeles, five nights in Chicago and two nights in Toronto.

Styles' third studio album since leaving the massively successful boy group One Direction, "Harry's House," drops on May 20.