Bell County COVID-19 numbers rise in millennials, 227 cases reported

All COVID-19 cases were confirmed with PCR testing and primarily affected people in their twenties.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Bell County Public Health District in a new release, reported a large number of new COVID-19 cases, urging the public to still practice precautions.

According to Bell County Public Health, a release included a backlog of cases reported from Ft. Hood. The 227 cases date from June 3 through June 17, and the vast majority are from the Killeen area, as stated in the release. All of these cases were confirmed with PCR testing and primarily affected people in their twenties.

While the overall number of cases in the county remains relatively low, there has been a steady increase in the number of new cases over the past two weeks, according to Bell County.

Bell County Public Health District says that residents should continue using precautions including hand washing, wearing a mask in crowded indoor places if you are at high risk of complications, social distancing when in crowds, staying home if you are sick and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Bell County recommends residents continue to get vaccinations and booster doses for both children and adults to provide better protection against the Omicron variant.

Amy J. Yeager, the Public Health District Director, says the variant is still circulating, and even as cities reopen people should continue to practice precautions.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in Bell County and across the globe. Although we have made progress in this pandemic response, we must remain diligent to keep COVID-19 cases at bay. At this point, we have preventive steps we can each take to protect ourselves and those around us. We encourage you to continue to practice these precautions. The COVID-19 booster is an important tool to gain the fullest protection available at this time, even if you have already received your initial vaccine series," she said.