Bell County Expo vaccination center to offer first vaccine dose next week

Appointments at the vaccination center will be posted on Bell County’s new schedule website Friday morning.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Expo vaccination center will offer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday and Tuesday, Bell County public health leaders announced Thursday.

Appointments at the vaccination center for both days will be posted on Bell County’s new schedule website Friday morning. Appointments will be open to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of occupation or medical history.

“With the state opening eligibility, we recognize that there is a large demand for first doses,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “Our goal is to vaccinate 1,500 each of those days.”

County officials said they plan to open the Bell County Expo in late April to administer the second dose to everyone that is vaccinated Monday and Tuesday. Those appointments will be posted on the schedule website next week, officials said.

“Once again, I have to thank our great partners at the City of Belton and the City of Harker Heights who have been helping organize and operate vaccine operations at the Expo from the beginning,” Judge Blackburn said. “Additionally, we are still very grateful for the work of our amazing volunteers, without whom none of our vaccination efforts would be possible.”