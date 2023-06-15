Cooling center opens in Waco as heat wave approaches

The Waco Multi-Purpose Center will act as a cooling center Thursday through Friday from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. for those who need water or air-conditioning.

WACO, Texas — If you or someone you know are in need of a cooling center this weekend, Waco has opened one off of Elm Avenue.

The Waco Multi-Purpose Center is now a cooling center for the public.

Thursday through Sunday, the community can access water, air-conditioning, and seating from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Animals that are in a crate are also welcomes at the cooling center.

The center asks for anyone to share this information with those who need it.

Officials are also asking everyone to be preventative when it comes to this triple digit heat.

Rolling black outs can be avoided or maintained if everyone starts saving energy now.

ERCOT has listed ways to cut back on usage of electricity. Some items include unplugging non-essential lights and appliances.

If you have a pool, they recommend setting pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

Other ways o conserve include turning the thermostat up a few degrees, and of course turning lights off when you can.