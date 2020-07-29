Coronavirus Diary | 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin gets candid about having COVID-19

Keep up with Leslie here as she shares her experience with the virus and the road to recovery.

TEMPLE, Texas — 6 News Anchor Leslie Draffin and her husband, Micah, both tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. This is her first-hand account of dealing with the virus.

If you have any questions about the diagnosis and experience with the virus, you can message Leslie on her professional Facebook page.

Saturday, July 25, 2020

On Saturday, Micah's symptoms started. Although, we only really noticed them in retrospect. Micah woke up with body aches and described it like being sore after a hard workout, nothing more severe. His energy was low and he felt like he had some nasal congestion but because he suffers from allergies we didn't think anything of it. I felt fine although I did have lower energy than usual. Micah took an Epsom salt bath before heading to work to try and alleviate some of his aches. He worked for a few hours and then came home, ate dinner and went to bed early.

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Micah woke up feeling a little better than he did on Saturday. I still felt fine. We met up with a few friends for a birthday party at their home and went to bed early.

Monday, July 27, 2020

I woke up with a scratchy throat and what I'd describe as a slight heaviness in my chest. My throat was also sore - kind of like how you feel when you have a normal cold. Micah woke up with body aches again. We walked the dogs and I went to the gym because my energy levels were great. When I got home and started getting ready for work, Micah let me know he couldn't smell anything. This is when I first started thinking... we could have COVID.

I immediately called my boss to let him know what was going on and then researched where we could go get a test. Fortunately, I remembered reporting that McLennan County was offering free testing at several sites because my doctor quoted tests ranging from $100-150 each.

Micah and I drove up to Waco and got tested at the University Baptist Church. It was simple and easy. We were in and out in less than ten minutes. We didn't even have to do a nasal swab! Instead, we swabbed inside our cheeks and it was as easy as brushing your teeth. The medical personnel at the site told us we should expect to have our tests back in 48-72 hours.

On the way home, Micah and I started contacting some of the people we'd seen the night before to let them know we were experiencing some symptoms and had gotten a test. Our doctor told us we could take Extra Strength Tylenol for headaches and body aches as well as vitamin C.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

I wake up feeling like a have a chest cold. My chest is tight, I have some slight congestion but mostly I have a dry, scratchy feeling in my throat like I need to cough. In a normal year, where we aren't in the middle of a global pandemic, I don't think I would even call in sick from work with the way I was feeling since it wasn't "that" bad. Micah still cannot smell anything and now his ability to taste has gone too. We noticed this most obviously after he cooked breakfast (he usually does most of the cooking). I walked in and said 'Wow that smells so spicy!' and he replied 'I can't smell or taste any of it!'

Boredom started to sink in around noon Tuesday and I remember thinking 'How am I going to last through this entire quarantine if I'm already bored!' We continued talking to some friends we'd seen and spent most of the day resting. Both of our energy levels were low. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, we each got a text message and email alerting us to our results ... and that's when we found out we were positive. I immediately called my boss and texted our friends letting them know we had COVID as well as sending them the address for the free testing sites in Waco. During the 10 p.m. news, Kris Radcliffe announced that we had COVID and I posted on social media letting our extended family and friends know as well.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Micah and I both wake up feeling worse. I have lost my voice a little bit, I have more congestion in my chest and have a harder time clearing it out. I'm coughing much more today.

Micah has body aches and is very tired. As his wife I can honestly say, he's very rarely sick... in fact I really can't remember a time in our five years together that he's EVER been sick... so seeing him like this means I know he isn't feeling well.

We start taking a regiment of Vitamin C our doctor suggested - 2000 mg three times a day. Micah also feels like he's running a fever, so we get a thermometer and check but it doesn't register as being high. I have an interview for work and then check in with the morning meeting, where we discuss ways to continue educating people about COVID through my experience (hence why I'm writing this diary!). We also discuss doing Facebook Live updates at 12:30 p.m. CST on the weekdays via the 6 News Facebook page so I can connect with viewers... as much for my own sanity as anything else! So if you have any questions or want to chat, tune in there or message me on my professional Facebook page.