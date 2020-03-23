WACO, Texas — Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Health - Waco Region will implement a "no visitor" policy in all hospitals in a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy began at Ascension Providence Sunday, March 22 and will begin at Baylor Scott & White Health - Waco Region on Monday, March 23.

"There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our patients, caregivers and the broader health of our communities," Ascension Public Relations Manager Danielle Hall said in a release. "During this pandemic, we mus prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers."

According to the release, exceptions will be made for: Laboring and post-partum patients, patients with disabilities or impairments or who are elderly, patients in the neonatal ICU and pediatric units, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures, and patients requiring end-of-life care.

However, only one caregiver may accompany a patient that falls under one of the categories listed. The visitor must also pass the health-screening at the entrance of the hospitals.

"We understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, and we encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting," Hall said in the release.