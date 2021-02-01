Baylor Scott & White Health has received a total of nearly 27,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The healthcare system said it continues to vaccinate healthcare workers.

DALLAS, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health reported that it has received nearly 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that is has used to immunize healthcare workers.

The health organization said it has received a total of 26,825 does that have been distributed within hours of securing the shipment with none being held.

“We are committed to expeditiously distributing the COVID-19 vaccine,” Baylor Scott & White Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alejandro Arroliga said in a press release. “As the state’s largest not-for-profit health system, our first responsibility to the community is to safeguard the caregivers Texans are dependent upon.”

The organization includes more than 49,000 employees and 7,300 active physicians that serve Texas residents through Baylor Scott & White's more than 1,000 access points. The organization said it is also immunizing healthcare workers at partner facilities as well as contract workers that support patient care.

“We are also committed to transparency throughout this process so the communities we serve have the latest information, as we near the ability to begin vaccinating segments of the public most at risk,” Dr. Arroliga said.